KARNATAKA BRIDE ATTENDS EXAM IN WEDDING ATTIRE GROOM TAKES HER TO COLLEGE AFTER MARRIAGE

Shivamogga (Karnataka): An interesting incident took place in Karnataka's Shivamogga where the bride attempted her examination in her wedding attire as she did not want to miss out the paper although it coincided with her marriage date. She was brought to the exam centre by her groom immediately after their wedding on Sunday.

Satyavati, a resident of Bharmappanagar in Shivamogga is a final-year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) at Kamala Nehru College. Her Economics exam was scheduled on September 11, which coincided with her marriage. Satyavati did not want to miss out on any of the two major events of her life. So, she hurriedly reached her college straightaway from her wedding hall and attempted the exam in her wedding attire itself.

Francis and Satyavati met on social media. Satyavati fell in love with Francis, who hails from Chennai, two years back. Francis works in a private company in Chennai. Later they decided to get married and told their respective families about their feelings.

Both the families agreed to the marriage and scheduled it on September 11. Satyavati and Francis got married at the former's home on Sunday in the presence of their families. After the rituals ended in the morning, Francis and his newly-wed wife left for Kamala Nehru College on a bike. Satyavati attempted her exam in her wedding attire.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh software engineer ties knot with Taiwanese woman in fairytale wedding

"Both the wedding and the examination are important for her. She did not want to skip any of the two. So, the couple rushed for the college after completing their wedding rituals," Satyavati's relative said.