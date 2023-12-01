Bengaluru: At least 15 schools in Bengaluru city received email bomb threats on Friday. On receiving information about this, parents and relatives have rushed to the respective schools to bring back their children. Miscreants sent the message, 'bomb has been placed in the school building', to the e-mails of the management boards of 15 schools in the Karnataka capital city.

The schools, which received the bomb threats, included National, Vidya Shilpa, NPS and Hebbagodi campus of Ebenezer. School staff found the bomb threat message in the official email boxes when the classes started as usual this morning. They passed on the information to the management who immediately suspended the classes and sent back the children. Panic struck the people of the city as many schools simultaneously received the threatening emails.

Police have reached the schools and took a thorough check on their premises. Bomb disposal squads reached the respective schools along with sniffer dogs. As soon as the message of the bomb threat to the schools is received, the parents expressed their concerns and took away their children from the schools. The staff was also immediately evacuated from the schools.