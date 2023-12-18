KARNATAKA BOAT AMBULANCE FOR TREATING FISHERMEN IN SEAS

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Fishing industry, the major commercial activity of coastal Karnataka, has an annual turnover of a few thousand crores and has an involvement of a huge number of people. However, if a fisherman faces any health problem in the sea, there is no system to provide immediate treatment to him.

In the wake of this problem, the Ullal Zone Boat (Nadadoni) and Gillnet Fishermen's Association have come up with an emergency services boat or boat ambulance to rescue fishermen, who are in the seas. The construction work of the boat has already started.

The boat ambulance is being built at a yard in Kadekar in the city. It is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh with financial assistance from the Ullal Zone Boat and Gillnet Fishermen's Association as well as some common people.

The construction work will be completed in three months after which, the boat will be ready for service. The boat ambulance will be stationed on the river banks near Ullal and will go to the spot if any fisherman falls ill at sea. The ambulance will bring back the fisherman to the shore and admit him at the hospital. Some fishermen will be kept aside to operate this ambulance.

During the rainy season, the boat ambulance would not operate as fishing activities are suspended in the monsoons. But, it has been decided to use the boat for undertaking rescue operations during the floods.

Speaking about the initiative, Hanif Solar, President of Ullal Zone Boat and Gillnet Fishermen's Association, said, "Six months ago, a fishing boat carrying six persons capsized at Alive Bagilu. At that time, no boats were found to rescue them. We have turned a fishing boat into an ambulance with all necessary equipment," he said.