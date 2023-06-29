KARNATAKA BJP SLAPS NOTICE ON EX MINISTER RENUKACHARYA FOR ANTI PARTY REMARKS

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP slapped a notice on former minister MP Renukacharya, who recently openly criticised BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and indirectly took a dig at the party's national organising general secretary BL Santosh over his party's defeat in state polls.

The party also asked him to come up with a written reply within a week. Renukacharya lashed out at the state leadership after the party lost the state assembly elections. Party State Disciplinary Committee President Lingaraja Patil issued a notice on Thursday asking him the reason behind the ex-minister.

In the notice to Renukacharya, committee president Lingaraj Patil said, "Despite several attempts to make you understand, you have repeatedly made statements against the state and central leaders in the media. It has caused embarrassment to the party. The state disciplinary committee, taking serious note of it, is issuing you this show cause notice."

"You are hereby asked to give a written response within one week after receiving this notice," it said. Renukacharya, who held a press conference at Swakshetra Honnali on Wednesday, said, "BJP senior leader Eshwarappa and former CM Jagdish Shettar have all been finished. Bommai was the Chief Minister in name only. But his hands were tied."

He further asked, "Who is Annamalai? Why should he be given the responsibility of election in charge of the party?." "Kateel should have resigned taking the moral responsibility of election defeat. Those who failed to win the Gram Panchayat elections were guiding us," the leader slammed BL Santhosh without mentioning his name.

Renukacharya also held a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday Morning and attacked the state leadership. "It doesn't matter if the party gives me a notice saying that I have spoken too much. But it is necessary to say a few things openly. I am only doing that,'' he said. He expressed his ire over the fact that Yediyurappa was asked to step down as chief minister and added that the veteran leader's removal from the CM's post contributed to the BJP's defeat in the assembly election.