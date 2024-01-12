Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the attack on an interfaith couple in Haveri district, alleging that a surge in crimes against women in the state reflects rampant lawlessness, and that criminals operate boldly without fear of police intervention.

On January 8, seven men allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked an interfaith couple during their stay in Haveri, a city situated 340 km north-west of Bengaluru. Taking to the social media platform 'X', the BJP state unit charged that the Haveri incident was a dire consequence of the complete breakdown in law and order in the state.

"The shocking sexual assault in Haveri of a Muslim women is a dire consequence of the complete breakdown in Law & Order under the @siddaramaiah -led @INCKarnataka government. The audacious act by Muslim youths, brutally attacking and abducting a interfaith couple in broad daylight, underscores the government's failure to ensure citizen safety," the party alleged in its post.

"The surge in crimes against women reflects the rampant lawlessness, with criminals operating boldly without fear of police intervention. @siddaramaiah's administration has completely failed in addressing this alarming trend, allowing radical moral policing to flourish and jeopardizing the security of the state's residents," it further alleged.