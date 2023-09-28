Karnataka: Biker violates traffic rules 99 times, asked to pay Rs 56,000 fine
Published: 31 minutes ago
Bengaluru: Bengaluru's Mico Layout traffic police on Thursday arrested a man for violating road traffic rules 99 times in the city. According to the police, a two-wheeler rider recently violated traffic rules by coming from the opposite direction on the one-way road near Vega City Junction on Bannerghatta Road. This scene was caught on the dashboard camera of a car coming from behind.
When checking about this in the police app, it was found that the rider had violated traffic rules 99 times. Based on the registration number of the two-wheeler, the traffic police arrested the scooter rider. The biker has to pay a fine of Rs 56,000 in 99 cases. Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been recommended to cancel his driving Licence (DL), the police said. A case has been registered against the rider.
On Wednesday, Bengaluru's 'Outer Ring Road (ORR)' witnessed massive traffic congestion due to various reasons, including Ganapayi Visarjan, Cauvery water river row and Comedian Trevor Noah's show, which was later cancelled. In a post on X (formally known as Twitter), Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, "Huge Traffic pile up on ORR from Marathalli to Sarjapur. Pls instruct ITBT companies on ORR not to rush out because its huge jam due to invariably huge no of vehicles."(sic)