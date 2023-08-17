KARNATAKA BENGALURU WOMAN FINDS HUSBAND IS GAY AFTER THREE YEARS OF MARRIAGE FILES POLICE COMPLAINT

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Alleging that her husband, who is not sexually interested in her, is "gay", a woman has filed a complaint against him and his parents at the Jnanabharathi police station here, police said on Wednesday.

After three years of marriage, the wife suspected that her husband was not interested in sex. When she checked his mobile phone, it came to light that her husband was "gay". The wife went to the police station saying that the husband had cheated by hiding this fact.

According to police, the complainant was married to a young man a few years back and was working in a multinational company. It seems that her husband was refusing to have a sexual relationship with her. Even after three years, no interest was shown in having sex. Meanwhile, her husband's brother got married and had a child. Therefore, the wife complained that even though she had discussed many times about having children, her husband kept avoiding giving some reasons.

Police sources said that due to this, the wife, who was suspicious about her husband's personality, checked his cell phone and was shocked to see it. The woman was shocked to see the photos of her husband and another person hugging each other and sex-related photos.

When asked about this, the husband threatened to commit suicide by writing his wife's name. When she informed her in-laws, they said to understand each other and move on. As per the police complaint, her in-laws knew that their son was "gay" and despite that went ahead with the wedding. The woman in her complaint claimed that her family gave around 160 grams of golden jewelry (worth Rs 9.76 lakh) and cash as dowry.

The woman has filed a complaint against her husband and her in-laws at the Jnanabharathi Police Station, alleging that they had married their son by hiding his homosexuality. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are probing the matter.

