Bengaluru (Karnataka): With another senior leader Laxman Savadi deciding to the quit the party after former deputy chief minister of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa expressed his inability to contest election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing turmoil as it gears up for the upcoming state assembly elections, with resentment in the ranks over its choice of candidates.

Savadi, a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Athani and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka was denied a ticket to fight in the state Assembly elections, and he subsequently announced his decision to quit the party. He also stated that he will resign as a member of the Legislative Council the following day.

“This his hurts me a lot. I am coming to a decision by calling a meeting of workers tomorrow. The fans asked me to resign as a member of the Legislative Council and as a member of the BJP. A final decision will be made tomorrow at 5 pm,” Savadi said.

“I am not angry with CM Bommai. Let him reach higher levels. I want him to become the prime minister of this country. Wherever and however I am, I have a Guru(Teacher). He is my teacher. I have huge respect for him. If he gives poison in a plate and asks me to drink it, I shall do that without hesitation” an emotional Savadi said. “I have already apologised to him for my decision,” he added.

The reaction comes after the party recently announced its first list of candidates for the May 10 polls, with 52 fresh faces on the list. However, some of the prominent names were left out, in including Savadi.

BJP announced the ticket for sitting MLA Mahesh Kumatalli from the Athani constituency in the list of candidates announced the night before. Former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi lobbied on his behalf, giving further strength to his candidacy.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who was among those missing from the BJP's first list of candidates, headed to Delhi to plead with the party leadership. Sources, however, say he may return disappointed, with the leadership determined to follow through with its choices.

Savadi lost in the 2018 polls to then-Congress candidate Mahesh Kumathalli. However, Kumathalli later defected to the BJP, along with many others from the Congress, which helped the party to topple the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition and form its government under former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in 2019.

Savadi considered to be a loyalist of Yediyurappa and one of the most powerful Lingayat leaders in the state, is known for his organizational skills. He was rewarded for his role in the BJP coup in 2019, despite a huge controversy in 2012 after he was caught watching porn in the assembly.