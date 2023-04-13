New Delhi/Bengaluru: The BJP's second list released late on Wednesday night did not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections did not announce a candidate for the seat Shettar sought.

Former Chief Minister Shettar, a six-term MLA, is yet to be issued a ticket. The saffron party party declared candidates for 189 constituencies for the 224 seat Assembly, and the list had 52 new faces. The State goes for polls on May 10. Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he will be contacting MLAs and leaders who were not given party tickets for the ensuing elections. He said the party will continue to be respectful towards them and recognise their contributions. The CM said he was in touch with those who have not been accommodated as candidates.

"The party has looked after them with respect all these years and their political future will be secure," the CM said. He also had said that he will speak to Laxman Savadi who has expressed his displeasure with a strong reaction against the party decision to drop him. "I will speak to him and sort out the matter," the CM said.

After the Hindutva party denied him the ticket from Athani, a former Deputy Chief Minister Savadi declared that he would resign from the primary membership of the party. On some party leaders deciding to quit politics after being denied ticket by the BJP, Bommai said those leaders were referring to their retirement from the sphere of electoral politics and not active politics.

"Senior leaders will speak to K S Eshwarappa. S Angara is a gentleman. I will speak to him," he observed. A minister and six-time MLA Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics a day after the first list came out.