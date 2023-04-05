Bengaluru: With Karnataka's political arena heating up as the state gears up for elections, there are allegations of corruption against BJP which might go against the ruling party. There are four main corruption charges that may become a thorn for the BJP.

When the ruling party is going to the people with their policy to increase reservation and developmental projects the opposition is baying for blood against the saffron brigade on issues of corruption.

One of the main allegations against the BJP is that of 40% commission, which has become the central issue of the election campaign. The State Contractors' Association had written directly to the Prime Minister, exposing the commission business in Karnataka. In this, serious allegations of collecting 40% commission have been made against the Water Resources Department, Rural Development Department, Public Works Department, Health Department, and BBMP. The Congress had launched the Pay CM campaign against the BJP government, using this as a weapon.

Another allegation that will haunt the ruling BJP in the election arena this time is the PSI illegal recruitment scam. The opposition is ready to attack the BJP by citing recruitment irregularities. The allegation pertains to the irregularity in the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspector posts in Karnataka State Police Department.

There were allegations that some exam centres in North Karnataka did not have CCTV, and they wrote the exam using Bluetooth. Later, the government entrusted the investigation of this case to the CID. As a result, ADGP Amrit Paul was arrested. Divya Hagargi, the BJP leader of Kalabugari district, who is the prime accused in connection with the PSI recruitment scandal has put the BJP in a fix. The names of many leaders, including BJP MLA Dadesagur, have popped up in the recruitment scam. About 52 thousand candidates appeared for the PSI exam. The cancellation of recruitment due to illegality has caused outrage among these candidates.

The Bitcoin scam is also making noise in the election arena. The names of prominent BJP leaders were making rounds in the Bitcoin scam. Congress had accused the role of BJP leaders in the Bitcoin scam. The allegations of this Bitcoin scam are also likely to be a difficulty for BJP during the elections.

Apart from that BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son was caught in Lokayukta's trap when he was accepting a bribe and this can be a major setback for the ruling party. Madal's son Prashant was caught red-handed by Lokayukta when he was accepting a bribe of 40 lakhs. Congress is using this as a major weapon in the election arena.