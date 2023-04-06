KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION CONGRESS BANKS ON TURNCOATS IN 2ND LIST OF CANDIDATES

Bengaluru: The Congress, which on Thursday released the second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, seems to be banking on turncoats with as many as five of them figuring in the latest list. The All India Congress Committee released the second list of 41 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election while the party also left the Melukote seat for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

Five of the candidates N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas, V S Patil and BL Devaraj have recently joined the Congress and have managed tickets. N Y Gopalakrishna, is the former BJP MLA who recently resigned the saffron party to join the Congress. The Congress has fielded him from Molakalmuru reserved (ST) constituency in the Chitradurga district.

Likewise, former BJP Legislative Council member Baburao Chinchansur, who joined the Congress recently has been given the ticket by the Congress and is contesting from Gurmitkal constituency of Kalaburagi district. Significantly, Chinchansur has been a three-time MLA from Gurmitkal constituency showing his influence over the voters.

V S Patil is another BJP leader who has quit the saffron party to join the Congress. Patil has been fielded from Yellapur constituency in Uttara Kannada district. Besides the BJP, two JDS MLAs S R Srinivas and BL Devaraj, who joined the Congress have been given tickets by the Congress. While Srinivas has been fielded from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, Devaraj has been given a ticket from KR Pete constituency of Mandya district.

The move by the Congress to field the turncoats in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls is seen as a strategy to maximize the vote share going by the political clout of the candidates over the respective constituencies. That said, Y.S.Y. Datta, who quit the JDS to join the Congress has been denied the ticket for Kadur constituency in Chikkamagaluru district where the Congress has fielded Anand K.S.

The Congress also left the Melukote seat for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in an apparent bid to nip the division of votes in the bud. The pre-poll goodwill gesture may also gain the Congress a post-poll suppoprt from the SKP. In the second list, the Congress did not announce the candidate for Kolar constituency where Former Congress CM Siddaramaiah wants to contest.

The Congress released its first list of 124 candidates on Mar. 25 for the assembly polls scheduled on May 10. Counting will be held on May 13. The party is yet to announce candidates for 58 constituencies.