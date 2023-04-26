KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION CASH OTHER VALUABLES WORTH RS 265 CRORE SEIZED SO FAR

Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, the Election Commission has seized cash, liquor and goods worth Rs 265.20 crore in the state, officials said on Wednesday. An official said that the the State Electoral Officer in Karnataka has so far seized a total of Rs 88.03 crore in cash, gifts worth Rs 20.62 crore, 15.73 lakh liters of liquor worth Rs 59.92 crore, gold worth Rs 75.15 crore, silver worth Rs 4.32 crore and 1,285 kg of drugs worth Rs 17.14 crore from different areas of the state.

Following the recovery of the cash and other valuables, the Intelligence Squad, Fixed Surveillance Teams and Police have registered a total of 2,036 First Investigation Reports (FIRs). A police official said since the election dates were announced in the state, a total of 69,778 arms have been deposited by the leaders with the security agencies.

Also read: Rs 6 cr recovered from house of BJP MLA's son; CM says trap proves BJP revived Lokayukta

Besides, a total of 18 weapons were seized by the police even as the license of 20 weapons has been cancelled, an official said. He further informed that a total of 5,080 cases have been registered under the CrPC Act. Also, a total of 13,640 non-bailable warrants have been executed since the day the election was declared.

The Excise Department registered 2,600 serious cases and 2,244 cases of violation of liquor license, 79 cases under NDPS and Section 15 (A) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, totaling 19,122 cases. Police have also seized 1,776 vehicles of various types. The Intelligence Squad has seized drugs worth Rs 53,85,000 in Pulakeshinagar Assembly Constituency of Bangalore City East District and seized Rs 98,00,000 worth cash in Shikaripura assembly constituency.

A fixed surveillance team seized Rs 32,65,577 in cash from Hoskote Assembly Constituency of Bengaluru Rural District and Rs 70,00,000 in Kagavada Assembly Constituency of Belagavi District. Assembly election is scheduled in Karnataka on May 10 while counting will be held on May 13.