Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Karnataka assembly was adjourned briefly on Tuesday following protests by the opposition BJP over alleged delay in the implementation of five guarantees that brought the Congress to power in the 2023 State elections. BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans against the ruling Congress, leading to a brief adjournment announced by Speaker U T Khader.

Trouble began during question hour when Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda rose to raise a question. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded acceptance of adjournment motion for taking up discussion on the poll promises. Joining him, BJP MLA R Ashoka accused the government of "cheating" people in the name of five guarantees.

Soon other saffron party legislators too raised their voice demanding that their submission be allowed first, the speaker repeatedly appealed to the opposition BJP to allow the Question Hour to take place, but to no avail. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at the BJP saying they were unable to tolerate the success of five guarantees.

"Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their (BJP's) 'Pearl of Wisdom'," Shivakumar said. However, the BJP MLAs were adamant to make a submission about the Congress 'failure' in implementation of the five promises. Shivakumar sought to know whether the BJP ever fulfilled its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account and bringing back black money parked overseas. "We are committed to our promises and we will fulfill them," he asserted.

In his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too appealed to the BJP to give up it's 'adamant posture'. Soon the BJP legislators trooped into the well of the house raising slogans against the government and disrupted the proceedings. Due to the din, Speaker Khader adjourned the proceedings for a brief period.

Also, BJP held a massive protest demanding that the Five Guarantee Schemes should be implemented unconditionally. The Prohibition of Conversion Act and Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act should not be withdrawn. A massive protest is going on under the leadership of senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

BJP members staged a one-day dharna at the city's Freedom Park, demanding unconditional implementation of Congress guarantees. Besides, the activists raised slogans against the government and demanded implementation of the guarantees. He demanded that the guarantee scheme be fulfilled or the Congress quit power in the State.