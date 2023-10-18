Tumakur (Karnataka): A man in Karnataka was reunited with his family 10 years after he had left home following a quarrel with his wife over a petty issue. The man resorted to begging to eke out his livelihood and had saved around Rs 58,000 which he had kept in his old bag. He was finally reunited with his family by police who found him wandering in a dire condition.

Gurusiddappa, a native of Madapura village under MH Patna Gram Panchayat under Gubbi Taluk in Tumakur district of Karnataka, was finally back home. Gurusiddappa in tatters used to beg near the bus stop in Marenayakanahalli village under Siddrabetta Gram Panchayat in Koratagere Taluk of the state. He was carrying an old bag with him wherever he went. The locals suspecting him to be a drug peddler dailed police helpline number 112.

Gubbi station ASI Hanumantharayappa and head constable Ramakrishnaiah visited the spot after receiving the information. The two policemen checked Gurusiddappa's bag wherein they found coins of more than Rs 20,000 and Rs 38,000 thousand banknotes of different denominations such as Rs 50, Rs 20, and Rs 10.

It took time to count the money and local people also came forward to help the police. As per the instructions of the SHO, the policemen traced Gurusiddappa's address and asked his wife Mangalamma and son Praveen to come to the spot. The bag containing money was handed over to his family member.