Sakaleshpur (Karnataka): A forest department personnel was killed in an elephant attack in Sakaleshpur area of Karnataka's Hassan district, police said on Thursday. The deceased personnel has been identified as Venkatesh, popularly known as Aane Venkatesh for his expertise in firing tranquiliser darts in elephant operations. The forest department sources confirmed the death on Thursday.

Venkatesh was in a Forest Department team to capture the elephant, Bhima. Venkatesh fired a tranquiliser dart at the elephant, which caused the elephant to turn back and run towards him. Trying to escape from the situation, Venkatesh fell and the elephant trampled him on the spot. He was seriously injured and was admitted to the Hassan Hospital, however, died during the treatment, official sources said.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Elephant runs amok; kills couple, injures another in Chittoor district

Bhima was injured four days ago during a fight with another wild jumbo. The forest department obtained permission from the government to treat the injured elephant. It was planned to capture the jumbo on Thursday and while executing the plan, the forest personnel Venkatesh died.

Venkatesh was a resident of Honnavalli village in Aluru taluk. He joined the Forest Department on a contract basis in 1987 and had been involved in more than 40 wild elephant capture operations. He was involved in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Madikeri wild animal operations.