KARNATAKA 4 OF A FAMILY KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Four members of a family, including a seven-year-old boy died after their car collided with a truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday. The driver of the car and two other passengers were injured. The family was returning from a family trip to Chikkamagaluru.

The accident took place at around 3 am on national highway 13 near Mallapur village under Chitradurga Rural police station area. The car in which the family was travelling, lost control and rammed into a truck that was plying in front of it. All four succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the driver and two others were rushed to the hospital.

The family hailed from Kudari Salavadagi village of Basavanbagewadi taluk in Vijayapur district. The deceased have been identified as Sanganabasava (36), his wife Rekha (29), son Agastya (7) and relative Bhima Shankar (26). Among the injured included Sanganabasava's son Adarsh and daughter Anvika along with the driver.

Sanganabasava, a private bank employee, along with his wife, three children and a relative were returning from a trip to Chikkamagaluru district. They left their house at around 11 pm on Friday and after spending a day in the hills of Chikkamagaluru, were returning home, police said.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 7 members of family killed on spot in car-bus collision

The two children and the driver were admitted to Chitradurga District Hospital in seriously injured condition and are currently undergoing treatment. District Superintendent of Police K. Parasuram visited the accident spot and inspected the area. A case has been registered at Chitradurga Rural Police Station in connection with the accident, police said.