KARNATAKA 21 YEAR OLD COLLEGE STUDENT ABDUCTED AND GANGRAPED MAIN ACCUSED JAILED SEARCH ON FOR 3 OTHERS

Bellary: A 21-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four youths in Karnataka's Bellary, police said on Saturday. Police have arrested the main accused and search is on for three others.

The victim's father has filed a complaint against four youths at the Bellary Women's Police Station and a case has been registered in this regard.

The girl is pursuing an undergraduate BCom course at a college in Bellary. On October 11, one of the youths came to her college while she was appearing at her examination. The accused told her that her elder brother had come to see her. When she came out of the college, all four accused dragged her into an autorickshaw and left. The accused were residents of Kaul Bazar in Bellary.

The youths allegedly forced the girl to consume alcohol inside the autorickshaw and then took her to a hotel near Sanapura in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district where they allegedly gangraped her. The complainant told police that his daughter knew the youth who went to call her outside the college.

A case of rape and abduction has been filed under sections 341, 366, 342, 376, 114, 34 of the IPC. District Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru said that the main accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody while search is underway for the remaining three.