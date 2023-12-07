KARNATAKA 12 YEAR OLD AMONG TWO BURNT ALIVE AFTER CAR HITS TIPPER THAT CAME IN WRONG LANE

Belagavi(Karnataka): Two persons including a 12-year-old girl were charred to death when the car caught fire after it hit a tipper lorry which came in the wrong lane, while they were returning home after attending a relative's wedding in Bambaraga village, late on Wednesday night.

The terrible road accident, that is how the locals involved in the rescue described it, occurred at around 10.30 pm. The incident was reported near the Devagiri-Bambaraga cross in Belagavi taluk.

Police identified the deceased as Mohan Maruti Belgaonkar (24) of Bambaraga village and Samiksha Dayekar (12) of Macche village. Police said the car hit the tipper head-on while the tipper was driving ahead on the wrong lane. The impact sparked an explosion of the diesel tank and the fire engulfed both the vehicles.

Soon after the accident, the locals pressed themselves in to rescue and they were able to pull two of the injured out, who were later sent to a hospital in the vicinity. The injured Mahesh Belgaumkar and Sneha Belgaumkar are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Belgaum.

On information, the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pivhi Sneha, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Kakati station police visited the spot and conducted spot investigation.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been sent to Bims Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Post-incident, the tipper driver approached the police station and surrendered. A case has been registered against the driver for driving in the wrong lane and causing the accident, at Kakati Police Station. The tipper lorry has been seized.