Belagavi: A political slugfest has erupted between the Congress government and the Opposition BJP over the arrest of a kar sevak, who was allegedly involved in violence after the Babri masjid demolition in 1992. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, justified the arrest of Srikanth Poojari and maintained that wrongdoers cannot be spared and that the action did not stem from vendetta.

Earlier, BJP leaders condemned Poojari's arrest in connection with riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka indulged in vendetta politics. The Congress government said the arrest was made as part of a routine exercise.

Two parties continued to spar over the arrest, which has snowballed into a controversy. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi meddled in the row. “When people do not agree with something, they open old cases. Now they are opening the old cases and arresting people. The person was arrested out of hatred. We are doing legal, political and social struggles on the Hubbali issue," he said.

However, Siddaramiah outrightly denied the BJP's charges. “The Congress does not indulge in any hate politics. No innocent man is arrested. We'll go by the court's direction," he said.

He continued "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?" Siddaramaiah maintained that a criminal is always a criminal unless acquitted by a court of law. He also criticised Pralhad Joshi for his 'ignorance' of law.

"He is talking politically and not legally. A criminal remains a criminal unless he is exonerated by the court. Does Pralhad Joshi know the law?" Siddaramaiah said.