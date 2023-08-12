Bengaluru : The Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested a Kannada film producer in connection with raping a woman and trying to extort from the victim by threatening to leak a purported video of the crime. According to the police, Virendra Babu demanded Rs 15 lakhs from the victim and threatened to leak the video if she did not pay the amount. The woman was forced to accept his demands with the accused repeatedly threatening to circulate the video on social media.

The incident had taken place in 2021 but surfaced belatedly after the victim made a police complaint. In her complaint, the victim woman said that she had to sell her gold jewellery to pay the accused so that she would not face further harassment in his hands. But once again on July 30, the accused film producer called and threatened her again.

The victim further alleged that he took her in the car and had threatened her with a gun. She was being victimised and blackmailed once again. The complaint is registered on rape and threatening with life. The Kodigehalli police have also registered a case against the friends of the accused in connection with the alleged offence. Further investigation is on. (IANS)