Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Wednesday appeared before the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station to provide a statement regarding a case of his dogs allegedly biting a 48-year-old woman in the city, police said. The case was filed by a woman, Amita Jindal, a law practitioner. The complainant had alleged that the dogs were let free to attack her for parking her car next to a vacant plot adjacent to the actor's residence. The incident took place on October 28 at RR nagar.

It was alleged that two dogs attacked her as soon as the argument broke out between the caretakers and the complainant. Darshan was booked under IPC section 289. Police questioned him and also recorded his statement in the case. Darshan clarified to the police that he was away shooting for a film in Gujarat when the incident took place.

Thoogudeepa assured the authorities that he would take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Additionally, the actor reportedly instructed the dog's caretaker to cover the treatment expenses for the woman who was bitten by the dogs.

Known for his debut in the 2001 film "Majestic" and having acted in over 50 films, Darshan has faced many controversies in his career. Recently, after a two-year ban due to a viral audio clip, he issued an apology to the media. On the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, Darshan reflected on the past, reconciled with the Kannada media, expressing regret for a past rift, and urged everyone to move forward for the betterment of Kannada culture and cinema.