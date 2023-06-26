KANNADA ACTOR SURAJ KUMAR LOSES LEG DUE TO MAJOR ROAD ACCIDENT

Hyderabad: Sandalwood actor Suraj Kumar, also known as Dhruwan, met with a major road accident while riding a bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur on June 24. The actor was rushed to a Manipal Hospital located in Mysuru. According to media reports, the actor sustained a critical injury on his right leg, and unfortunately, the doctors had to amputate the leg to save his life.

Suraj has always been a bike enthusiast and an avid bike rider, and the actor was travelling to Ooty from Mysuru on a bike. On his way, while trying to overtake a tractor, Suraj lost control of his bike and smashed into a tipper lorry at around 4 PM on Saturday. Even though Suraj was rushed to a hospital, doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee in order to save his life.

Suraj Kumar is the son of Kannada film producer S A Srinivas, and nephew of Dr Rajkumar's wife, Paravathamma. The 24-year-old actor was visited by Sandalwood superstar Shivaraj Kumar and his wife at the hospital.

The Anup Anthony directorial 'Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma' was supposed to be Suraj Kumar's debut in the Sandalwood Industry. The film was shelved due to unknown reasons following a launch by the Kannada star Darshan. Suraj was working on another film titled 'Ratham', and had signed an untitled project opposite actor Priya Prakash Varrier, but the fate of these films seems to have hit a heartbreaking setback.

