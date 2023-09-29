KANNADA ACTOR SHIVA RAJKUMAR TENDERS APOLOGY TO SIDDHARTH OVER RUCKUS AT PRESS MEET AMID CAUVERY WATER ROW

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Kannada actor-producer Shiva Rajkumar tendered his apologies to Tamil actor Siddharth after the latter was forced to leave a press conference by members of a pro-Kannada organisation citing the Cauvery river water sharing issue. Actor Siddharth, who was in Bengaluru to promote his recently released film 'Chithha', had to walk out of a press conference on Thursday after members of the pro-Kannada group created a ruckus at the event.

The actor tendered apologies in Kannada saying, "On behalf of the Kannada industry, I would like to say sorry to Siddharth. The way Siddharth was humiliated in Bengaluru, must never happen again. The Cauvery issue is a sensitive issue, hence, it must be settled in the court itself."

Siddharth was promoting his latest film 'Chithha' in Bengaluru. However, the press conference couldn't be carried out successfully as members of a pro-Kannada Group managed to enter the venue raising slogans over the Cauvery water issue and disrupting the event. While the angry protesters demanded the event be stopped, Siddharth chose to remain silent.

The group at the promotion for Siddharth's film 'Chithha' or 'Chikku' in Kannada demanded the event be halted. Despite attempts to continue the press meet, the persistent disruption led the Tamil actor to conclude his event before time. He eventually stood up, thanked the press, and left the venue. Earlier, actor-politician Prakash Raj also apologised to the Tamil actor on behalf of Kannadigas for interrupting his colleague during the promotional event.