JEWELLER FAKES GOLD ROBBERY IN BENGALURU TO CLAIM INSURANCE

Bengaluru: A jewellery shop from Bengaluru cooked up a gold robbery story and lodged a complaint with the police to mislead them and to claim insurance. The accused hatched a conspiracy and trained two boys for 20 days to commit the crime in a movie style. The accused, who tried to cheat the police by showing evidence has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The jewellery shop owner, who had planned to claim insurance money, lodged a false complaint that the robbers had stolen 3 kg and 780 grams of gold worth Rs 4 crore while he was taking gold on his bike. After investigating the case, Bengaluru's Cottonpet Station police arrested the owner of the jewellery shop. Two minors involved in the act have been taken into custody, the police said.

Rajasthan-based Raju, the owner of the Kesar Jewellery Shop at Nagarpet in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint with the Cottonpet police on July 12 at 7.30 pm stating that he was robbed while he was taking 3 kg 780 grams of gold on his two-wheeler to home to send it to Hyderabad. Strangers had come near the market flyover in Bengaluru and had stolen the gold jewellery from the bag, he mentioned in the complaint.

The police registered a case and got all the information from Raju Jain and investigated. But, the statement of the complainant and the examination of the CCTV footage were of no use to the police. Because Raju had devised various strategies to avoid suspicion. He called the officials and relatives and exerted pressure on the police to investigate the case, the police pointed out.

His mobile was seized and checked, despite the technical and scientific investigation, but to no avail. The police interrogated the two boys who Raju used to transport gold. When the mobile was seized and scrutinised, a WhatsApp call revealed the fake robbery story of the complainant.

The police investigation revealed that Raju thought that if he lied about the theft of gold jewellery, he could easily get an insurance claim. So, he had planned 20 days ago to make the police believe that the gold was stolen. He also trained the two boys on how to behave and what to say if questioned by the police.

Raju also checked the areas where the CCTVs have been installed. Similarly, after making sure that there was no CCTV near the market flyover, he told the police that there had been a robbery of gold jewellery. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayananda said that he kept the bag containing gold in his scooter and lodged a complaint with the Cottonpet Station police.