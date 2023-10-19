JDS SUPREMO HD DEVE GOWDA SACKS KARNATAKA UNIT PRESIDENT CM IBRAHIM REPLACES HIM WITH SON KUMARASWAMY

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JDS National President HD Deve Gowda has ordered the disbandment of JDS's Karnataka unit sacking state President CM Ibrahim. HD Deve Gowda whiel addressing a presser held in JDS office at Bengaluru, appointed his son and former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy as the ad hoc President for the Karnataka unit of JDS.

“We have all come together and unanimously decided to make HD Kumaraswamy, who is the leader of the legislative party, as the state president of the party,” Gowda said. Deve Gowda said that the JDS state executive including JDS state president CM Ibrahim stands dissolved. He said that as per Article (10) of the Constitution and Rules of the JDS Party, the State President of the Karnataka Pradesh Janata Dal Party and the office bearers of the State Executive Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect.

JDS Karnataka President had recently revolted against the JDS top brass for the tie-up with BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Significantly, JDS Karnataka President Ibrahim had on Oct 16 held a meeting with 'like-minded' people in JD(S). After the meeting with fellow JDS leaders, Ibrahim had announced that the party led by him was the original one.