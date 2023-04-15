Bengaluru The JDS which on Friday released its 2nd list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election on Saturday released a list of 12 promises for the people of the state including farmer friendly schemes and prosperity of minorities and scheduled castes and scheduled tribe if the party comes to power in the state The promises were released by JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at a function at his residence in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy JDS Party State President C M Ibrahim Manifesto Committee Chairman BM Farooq members Kupendra Reddy KN Thippeswamy and others were present on the occasion JDS supremo Deve Gowda assured that if the JDS party comes to power it will fulfill the 12 promises made to the people The JDS said that it will ensure “motherhood and women empowerment if it comes to power The party promised loan waiver of women s selfhelp groups free five LPG cylinders a year Rs 6000 allowance for pregnant women for 6 months increase in widow salary from Rs 900 to Rs 2500 and Rs 5000 salary for Anganwadi workershelpers Also read JDS 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election Many turncoats accommodatedThe JDS said that its first priority will be for Kannada language It said that it will work for employment for Kannadigas in private enterprises implementation of Act for reservation insistence on center to give priority to writing all central government exams in Kannada In terms of education the JDS further said that it will provide the modern and relevant education to the children of the state if it comes to power and provide the state of the art health facilities to the people of the state The JDS has also promised to frame farmer friendly schemes for the farmers in Karnataka These include Rs 10000 subsidy per acre Rs 2000 subsidy for agricultural labor family Rs 2 lakh cash for young women marrying farmers The JDS also promised to confer the Senior Citizen Award on senior citizens to boost their morale including pension for those who retire after at least 15 years of service and increase of mashasan montly from 1500 to 5000 for senior citizens In a bid to woo the minorities in the state the JDS also promised “prosperity and progress of religious minorities The party also sought to appeal the young population by promising youth empowerment It promised free bicycle for all children studying in high school and transport facilties for 60000 female students studying in degree colleges It also promised support for the mentally challenged and assurance for Police The party also promised “prosperity of Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes and “welfare of practicing lawyers As for healthcare the JDS promised Rs 25 lakh compensation money from CM relief fund for expensive medical surgery and free treatment of diseases not included under Ayushman Bharat and Yashasvini Yojana It also promised multi specialty hospital on Jayadeva model and to set up a 500bed neurology institute on the model of Nimans in the state