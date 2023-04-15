JDS 2ND LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION MANY TURNCOATS ACCOMMODATED

Bengaluru The JDS on Friday released the 2nd list of 50 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election with daughterinlaw of JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Bhavani Revanna denied a ticket on the Hassan seat Ending the suspense about the Hassan seat the party has fielded H P Swaroop overlooking Revanna who had been firm on contesting from there The JDS s 2nd list is also conspicuous with turncoats joining the party getting tickets Former minister A Manju who left BJP and joined JDS has got the ticket from Arakalagudu constituency Manohar Tehsildar who has left the Congress has been given a chance from the Hanagal constituency and SL Ghotnekar from the Haliya constituency The party has also given a ticket for Doddappa Gowda Sivalingappa Gowda a former MLA who left the BJP and joined JDS on Friday from Jewargi constituency and Gurulingappa Gowda from Shahapur constituency Former MLA Veerbhadrappa Halaharavi who switched from BJP has got the ticket from HubliDharwad East reserved constituency Also read Karnataka polls 2023 Veterans trump young in bagging seatsJDS has given ticket to Anandappa who was denied a ticket by the Congress from Mayakonda Constituency Likewise JDS has also fielded YSV Dutta who was denied a ticket by the Congress from Kadur constituency The party had issued the first list of 93 candidates way back in Dec last year However the 2nd list was delayed to a contention over selection of candidates The party is yet to announce candidates for remaining 81 constituencies The party is believed to have adopted a policy of waitandwatch to finalize tickets for the remaining 80 constituencies at the last minute The move is seen to have been made in a bid to accommodate the turncoats who are deprived tickets by other parties Since Congress MLC Raghu Achar did not get ticket he has joined the JDS which is likely yo filed him from Chitradurga constituency Likewise MP Kumaraswamy sitting MLA from Mudigere denied ticket by the BJP has joined the JDS and is expecting a ticket from the constituency NR Santosh who too was denied a ticket by the BJP on Araseikere constituency has jumped the ship to the JDS He has already held talks with JDS chief Deve Gowda and it is almost certain that JDS will field him from Araseekere ticket Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has clarified that “many dissatisfied people will come to JDS party in Belgavi district and JDS is ready to contest by giving tickets to the dissatisfied people Sources said that the JDS has set its sights on immigrants for the remaining 81 constituencies