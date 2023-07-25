JD S TO FIGHT LS ELECTIONS INDEPENDENTLY SAYS DEVE GOWDA RULING OUT ELECTORAL TIE UP WITH NDA

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently, the party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of an electoral tie-up with the NDA.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said last week his party would work together with the BJP against the Congress government on various issues, fueling speculation of the two parties joining hands for next year's polls. Both the JD (S) and the BJP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly session after 10 BJP legislators were suspended from the House for "indecent and disrespectful conduct".

"JD(S) will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently", Deve Gowda told a news conference here. "Whether we (the party) win five, six, three, two or one seats, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently", he said. "We will field candidates only in those places where we are strong after consulting with our workers".

Earlier, Deve Gowda had said that there is no question of his party joining any alliance."We are a regional party. I have discussed with our MLAs to save this regional party. I have met everyone and given advice to the MLAs on the way forward," the former Prime Minister told reporters late on Friday, July 21 night. Deve Gowda held a long consultation with the MLAs in the meeting which lasted till late on July 20 night. HD Deve Gowda said that NDA is on one side and INDIA is on the other. "So, I shared my experience with the MLAs. HD Kumaraswamy is the leader of Janata Dal (Secular). He is working on the responsibility of the party. I told my experience to Kumaraswamy too. I am ready to give all advice," the 90-year-old leader said.