Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting. After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken. "A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said. Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.