JAYALALITHA DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASE KARNATAKA GOVT APPOINTS SPECIAL PUBLIC PROSECUTOR TO DISPOSE OF VALUABLES

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has appointed senior advocate Kiran S Javali as a special public prosecutor to dispose of the valuables confiscated from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in connection with a disproportionate assets case, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that an order to this effect has been issued by Under Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Law Department, Adinarayana.

The order asked Javali to appear before the XXXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and CBI cases (special) on behalf of the Karnataka government with reference to the disposal of properties seized from former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Legal experts said that the trial will start in the next month and the money collected through the auction will be handed over to the Tamil Nadu government by the court itself.

The City's Principal City Civil and Sessions Court (First Appellate Authority) recently provided this information on an appeal filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist T Narasimha Murthy. It can be recalled that the late Jayalalithaa was on September 27, 2014, sentenced to four years in jail even as a fine of Rs 100 crore was also imposed on her in the case of disproportionate assets case by a Bengaluru special court.

The court had also directed that seized Jayalalithaa's valuables be sold to RBI, SBI, or through public auction adding that the proceeds should be adjusted to the fine amount levied on her. The case dates back to December 11, 1996, when officials of the Tamil Nadu Anti-Corruption Bureau and Intelligence Bureau raided Poyas Garden, Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai city, in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Valuables worth crores of rupees were seized during the raid. It is said that the valuables include 468 types of gold and diamond jewellery weighing 7,040 grams, silver jewellery weighing 700 kg, 740 expensive slippers, 11,344 silk sarees, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, eight VCRs, one video camera, four CD players, two audio decks, many items, including 24 two-in-one tape recorders, 1,040 video cassettes, three iron lockers and Rs 1,93,202 cash.