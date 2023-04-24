JAGADISH SHETTAR WILL LOSE ELECTION HUBBALLI ALWAYS VOTED FOR BJP SAYS AMIT SHAH

Hubballi Karnataka Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said quota based on religion was unconstitutional The BJP will replicate the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommailed government in Karnataka Shah added We gave tickets to candidates for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka based on merits of winnability Tickets were not distributed based on majority or minority Besides nowhere a nonLingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat said the Home minister Speaking about former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar for quitting the BJP and joining the Congress recently Shah said Shettar will not be able to win polls this time People of HubballiDharwad region have always voted for BJP he said adding The formula of reservation that has been adopted by the Bommai government would be implemented on the ground The quota formula will also include the subcategory internal reservation among the Dalits It is my assurance to the people of Karnataka Shah said Also read Countdown for BRS Government has begun Amit ShahSpeaking to reporters here Shah said that reservation based on religion was unconstitutional and never would it have permission under the Constitution On reservation crossing the 50 per cent limit Shah said It has been challenged in the court Let s wait for its order Congress leaders have been saying that they would once again bring in Muslim reservations With the utmost humility I want to ask them to whom would you reduce to bring it back Whether it will be reduced from Vokkaligas or Lingayats or Dalits or STs Congress should make this clear to the people