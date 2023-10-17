Bengaluru: The JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim raises a banner of revolt against his own party over its alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. "My faction is original Janata Dal Secular. I am its state president. This is my house. Watch what happens next on the screen," JDS state president CM Ibrahim told his party leaders.

Speaking at the 'JDS Chintana Manthan' meeting organised in Bengaluru on Monday, Ibrahim said, "No one can remove me from the post of state president of the party. A meeting should be held and a decision should be taken on that. Congress leaders, Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar also spoke to me," Ibrahim said.

He further said, 'I will inform the JD(S) chief, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda about the discussion held at this JDS Chintana Manthan. I will form a new core committee. I will call a meeting to discuss it again. I will conduct district tours across Karnataka and will take the next decision."

He alleged that HD Kumaraswamy suddenly went to Delhi without asking anyone's opinion took a photo with Amit Shah and announced an alliance with the BJP. "The JDS is a party that believes in democracy and secularism. I don't agree with the alliance with the BJP. Has there been a meeting in the party about the alliance? Is it decided? MLAs are in touch with me. I will talk to Deve Gowda and take the next decision. Deve Gowda, you are 92 years old, don't take the wrong step. Secularism is what made Deve Gowda the Prime Minister. So there is a difference of opinion with the BJP on the ideology," Ibrahim said.