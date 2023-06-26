Vijayapura (Karnataka): Offering prayers for rains and performing rituals to appease the 'Rain God' is an age-old practice in many parts of the world. In many parts of rural areas, people marry animals in the belief that they might get rain. In many rural areas, people pray for rain and perform marriages of donkeys and frogs, various rituals and traditions are still being carried out. All the rituals are mostly based on superstitions.

Meanwhile, the people of Kalakeri village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district have their own beliefs about getting rain. The residents of the village dig graves and pump water into them through a hole. According to sources, the villagers of Kalakeri went to the graveyard with a tanker full of water, dug the graves and sent water inside them by inserting a water pipe through a hole, and prayed for rain.

Farmer Vagesha Hiremath said, "There is a belief that it will rain within 10 days after sending water into the graveyard. Last year, too, when the rains were delayed, we did the same ritual. Now the same ritual was being conducted. Villagers believe that by doing this they will get bountiful rains." He predicted that there will be heavy rains in 10 days and that the sowing work will begin soon after.

