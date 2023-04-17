Hubballi Karnataka The BJP which received a setback with former CM Jagdish Shettar switching over his loyalties to Congress is trying to put their flock together and chalking out a plan to ensure that the Lingayat community does not get upset with the BJP Attempts are also being made to ensure that Jagdish Shettar s supporters will not leave the party along with their leader For this BJP National President JP Nadda paying a visit to HubliDharwad on Tuesday He will be staying in Hubli for two days and will participate in two programmes in the HubliDharwad Central region Nadda will campaign in the Central constituency where Shettar is contesting The party office bearers will convene a meeting and interact with the workers to warn that no one should join hands with Shettar On Wednesday he will visit Thuksavira Mutt and Siddharoodha Mutt and campaign for the party in the Central constituency Later he will accompany Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai who will file nomination papersAlso read Karnatka elections Candidate selection repeats the story of Himachal Pradesh pollsMeanwhile Jagdish Shettar has taken the B form and he will file the nomination papers However BJP has not announced its candidate till now However the names of BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai and Dr Mahesh Nalvada who contested from Congress last time and lost against Shettar are doing the rounds But the ticket is said to be certain for one of themThe ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the elections and chalking out strategies to woo voters Similarly Congress too not lagging behind with the joining of Jagadish Shettar the Karnataka Congress leaders and cadre exuding confidence over winning the elections with a thumping majority