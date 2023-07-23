I KNOW HOW TO MAKE OR BRING DOWN CM CONGRESS LEADER BK HARIPRASAD TAKES DIG AT CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Bengaluru: An alleged video of Senior Congress leader and MLC BK Hariprasad expressing outrage against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the purported video, BK Hariprasad could be heard saying, "I know how to make CM and how to bring him down. I do not beg from anyone. I will stand with my chest. Becoming a minister is a different question." BK Hariprasad, who has not been inducted into the Karnataka cabinet, was speaking at a meeting of Billava and Ediga leaders in Bengaluru on Friday and gave an indirect warning to CM Siddaramaiah by saying that he knew how to choose and remove CM.

"Siddaramaiah belongs to the backward class. We gave support in 2013 because we wanted everyone to remain united," the Congress MLC said. Hariprasad also alleged that politically, the Billava and Ediga communities were not able to come forward, and expressed his displeasure that they were falling victim to someone's conspiracies.

Both BK Hariprasad, a former Leader of the Opposition in the Council, and CM Siddaramaiah are OBCs. Hariprasad belongs to the Ediga community, while CM Siddaramaiah comes from the Kuruba community. While reacting to the viral video on Saturday, Hariprasad said that he doesn't talk about resentment and that he accepts what he said as "true". "I will not take back a word that I have said. I will be bound by what I have said. It is not my word if I have not said it. Even so, I will be bound by my word if I have said it," he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru later on Saturday. (ANI)