Hubballi (Karnataka): A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children in the allurement of chocolates in Karnataka's Hubballi, the police said on Tuesday. The accused, working as a cook in a famous hotel in Hubballi, was caught by the locals and was handed over to the police. The Odisha-based cook sexually assaulted minor children by offering them chocolates and money. Sources said that the accused allegedly used to strip children naked, make videos of himself and sell them for money.

"The accused, who lived in Siddhalingeshwar Colony here, was handed over to the Hubli police by the locals. The accused has been arrested by the Old Hubballi Police Station. A POCSO case has been registered against him and an investigation is being conducted," Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said.

Also read: BSF jawan accused of sodomy in Rajasthan

Earlier, a college student was sexually assaulted in Northwest Delhi's Rohini area by a 33-year-old man, who posed himself as a policeman, threatened to make an intimate video with her boyfriend viral. The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the man after examining the footage from CCTVs in the area, Ravinder Yadav, Special CP Delhi Police Crime Branch, said.