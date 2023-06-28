HONOR KILLING IN KARNATAKA MAN KILLS DAUGHTER IN KOLAR HER LOVER COMMITS SUICIDE

Kolar: In a shocking case of alleged honor killing, a man killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a youth from another caste in Kolar district of Karnataka, officials said. Following the girl's killing, her lover also ended his life by committing suicide even as police have arrested the accused in the incident.

The incident has come to light at Bodagurki village of Bangarapet taluk of Kolar district on Tuesday. A police official said that the deceased and her lover identified as Gangadhar (24) were in relationship for the past one year. According to the police official, Gangadhar, who wanted to marry his lover talked to Krishnamurthy, father of the deceased woman to ask for his consent for the marriage.

Also read: Honour Killing: 16-year-old girl strangulated to death by parents in Jhansi, body hanged to portray as suicide

However, the father of the woman told Gangadhar that caste was an obstacle in their relationship and he did not give his consent for the marriage. It is learnt that the parents of the deceased had advised her to keep away from her lover and forget about him. However, the woman did not listen to her parents and continued her relationship with her lover.

An official said that there was an argument between the woman and her father Krishnamurthy regarding her relationship on Tuesday morning. The argument turned ugly as Krishnamurthy, in a bit of rage, strangled her daughter to death, a police official said. Her lover Gangadhar committed suicide after learning about his girlfriend's death.

A case has been registered in the Kamasamudra police station regarding the incident and the police have arrested Krishnamurthy for allegedly murdering his daughter.