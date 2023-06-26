Bengaluru (Karnataka) : In a hit-and-run case involving a car, a pedestrian was killed in the Rajajinagar traffic police station area in Bengaluru City, Karnataka, on Sunday. The car ran over the pedestrian and drove away. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Krishnappa Prakash, a resident of Prakash Nagar.

The victim was walking towards Rajkumar Road on Sunday morning when he with the tragic mishap. At this time, the car driver was taking a U-turn near the Navarang signal. Krishnappa died on the spot. Later the car driver fled from the spot. Locals informed the police about the accident. The police immediately rushed to the spot and took the dead body into custody and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Later, efforts began to inform the family members of the deceased about the accident. The police started an investigation and checked the local CCTVs. The scene of the accident was captured on CCTV. The police immediately got the car number and started efforts to arrest the accused. Later, the police succeeded in locating and arresting the accused within a few hours of the incident.

A police officer who spoke about this said that Krishnappa Prakash was a resident of the city and was working in a scrap yard. His relatives are yet to be traced and contacted. The Rajajinagar traffic police have registered a case in this regard and the investigation is continuing.