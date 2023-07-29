HINDUS OBSERVE MUHARRAM IN A KARNATAKA VILLAGE

Belagavi (Karnataka): Muharram was observed by Muslims across the country. But, Harlapur village under Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district of Karnataka, has a special significance on this day. Here Muharram was observed by the Hindu community. Even though the village does not have a Muslim population, Hindus observing the event for the past several years. This is an example of universal brotherhood and harmony.

According to the villagers, a Fakir belonging to the Muslim community was living. He was a devout Muslim faithful and spent most of his time paying obeisance to the Almighty. After Fakir's death, he was buried in the village as per the Muslim customs and a tomb was constructed in his memory.

Over a period of time, the Dargah became well-known and Hindus took the responsibility for the upkeep of the tomb. The Panjas were installed every year. The tomb of Fakkiraswamy Dargah was built by Hindus through a collection of money. Basappa Vakkunda, a resident, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, 'We observe Muharram with utmost faith."