Mandya: Muskan, a student from Mandya, who stood up against a group protesting hijab while entering college in February last year, has thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his assurance to revoke the hijab ban.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Saturday, she said, "I welcome Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement that he will withdraw the hijab ban. I thank Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for giving us back our rights."

"The Chief Minister has supported our culture. We used to go to college like brothers and sisters. I will go to college again. The hijab is our culture and we believe that our right will come back. Now, everyone has a chance to get an education. I will continue my education in the same college. Many girls were deprived of education because of the hijab controversy. Even I didn't go to college for a year. Now everyone can receive education freely. There should be no politics in educational institutions," Muskan said.

In February last year, while Muskan was entering her college, a group of students chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Then Muskan confronted them by shouting 'Allahu Akbar.

Muskan's father Mohammad Hussain said, "Thank you to all the MLAs and Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Jameer Ahmed Khan. We are hopeful that there will be a verdict in our favour in the Supreme Court. Now, God has blessed us."

He continued, "Children suffered at educational institutes for one year. If they are bound to join another college, they have to study all over again. Now children can continue their education at their colleges. Our girls have been wearing hijab. I thank CM Siddaramaiah."