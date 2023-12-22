HIJAB BAN WILL BE LIFTED IN KARNATAKA ANNOUNCES CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Mysore (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that his government decided to lift the hijab ban order, which was implemented by the then BJP government in the state. The Chief Minister disclosed this after inaugurating three police stations in the state.

"I have given instructions to the authorities concerned to withdraw the hijab ban order, which is currently in force in the state, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was speaking after inaugurating the Kavalande, Antarsanthe and Jayapura Police Stations constructed by Karnataka State Police and Mysore District Police unit in Kavalande village of Nanjangudu taluk.