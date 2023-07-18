Bengaluru: The 26-party opposition alliance INDIA ('Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance') that came together in the Bengaluru meeting passed a resolution on Tuesday to "protect the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution".

The resolution was passed in the 2-day meeting held at the Taj West End Hotel located at Race Course Road here. ETV Bharat reproduces the resolution in verbatim here:

Leaders from across India's 26 progressive parties have taken this firm resolve to protect the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution. BJP is attacking the character of our republic in a systematic and extreme manner. We are at a very critical juncture in our nation's history. The pillars of the Indian Constitution - secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism - are being systematically and terribly undermined.

We express our deep concern over the humanitarian disaster that has devastated Manipur. The Prime Minister's silence on this issue is shocking and surprising. There is an urgent need to bring Manipur back to the path of peace and harmony. In this regard, an important determination has been made that India should strengthen and make an effort.

Determined to counter and stop the constant attacks on the Constitution and the constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments. There is a deliberate attempt in the nation to undermine the federal structure of our polity. The role of Governors and LGs in non-BJP-ruled states is beyond all constitutional norms. Abuse of institutions by BJP government against political rivals is undermining our democracy. It has been concluded that the Center is actively denying the legitimate needs, requirements and entitlements of non-BJP states.

A serious economic crisis has been faced due to ever-rising commodity prices and record unemployment. We have strengthened our resolve and decided to focus on this matter. Demonetisation has brought untold shock to the MSME and unorganized sectors, resulting in massive unemployment amongst our youth.

We oppose the unscrupulous sale of the nation's wealth to favoured relatives or cronies. We must build a fair economy with a strong and strategic partnership with the public sector, a competitive and flourishing private sector, in which entrepreneurship is fostered and every opportunity to expand is given. India is resolved to conclude that it is our inclination that the welfare of Kisan and Khet Mazdoor should always be given top priority.

We have come together to defeat hatred and violence against minorities in society. Stop increasing crimes against women, Dalits, Adivasis and Kashmiri Pandits, demand a fair trial for all socially, educationally and economically backward communities; And, as a first step, it is our mission to implement the caste census.

We are determined to fight against the BJP's systematic conspiracy to target, harass and suppress only a few of our Indians. Their venomous propaganda of hatred has led to large-scale violence against the ruling party and all who oppose its ideology of divisive rule. These attacks not only violate constitutional rights and freedoms but are also destroying the fundamental values on which the Republic of India was founded - liberty, equality and fraternity and justice - political, economic and social. BJP's repeated attempts to subvert public discourse by reinventing and rewriting Indian history have threatened social harmony.

We pledge to present an alternative political, social and economic agenda to the nation. We promise to transform both the essence and the style of a more consultative, democratic and participatory governance. Jai Hind is stated in the resolution of India.

