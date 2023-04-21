HC DISMISSES CONGRESS CANDIDATE VINAY KULKARNIS PLEA SEEKING PERMISSION TO ENTER DHARWAD

Bengaluru The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed the petition filed by former Minister and Congress candidate from Dharwad Rural Assembly constituency Vinay Kulkarni seeking permission to stay in Dharwad for a month Kulkarni was accused of conspiring in the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in 2016 In this case the Supreme Court imposed four conditions while granting bail to Kulkarni including that he cannot enter the Dharwad district without the court s permission A singlejudge bench headed by Justice K Natarajan which heard the petitions filed by former minister Vinay Kulkarni dismissed the petitions and said the reasons for the rejection would be explained in the order copy During the hearing the petitioner s counsel said that Vinay Kulkarni was restricted from entering Dharwad Now he is a Congress candidate in the Dharwad Assembly constituency Hence he requested to allow his entry Also read Aam Aadmi Party moves Karnataka High Court seeking national party statusResponding to this the court asked Does the Congress High Command which issued the ticket not know that the applicant has been restricted from entering Dharwad How they gave the ticket Also the trial court ordered the instructions of the Supreme Court In that case you can ask the Supreme Court Why did you ask the question here the court askedIt may be recalled that Vijay Kulkarni was accused of conspiring in the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in 2016 He was a Cabinet minister in the Siddaramaiahled Congress government Later the case was handed over to the CBI and Kulkarni was arrested In connection with the murder case CBI registered an FIR against eight persons including Vinay Kulkarni He spent more than nine months in jail and finally obtained bail from the Supreme Court and the People Representatives Special Court in Bengaluru In this case the Supreme Court imposed four conditions while granting bail to Kulkarni including that he cannot enter the Dharwad district without the court s permission