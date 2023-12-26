Bengaluru: One died and more than 200 devotees were taken ill after they consumed prasad during the recent Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka on Monday.

The incident occurred across various temples in Bangalore Rural, where special pujas were organised to commemorate Hanuman Jayanti that was observed on the same day. Following the customary distribution of prasad among devotees during a festival, several people began experiencing symptoms of illness, primarily characterised by vomiting and subsequent discomfort.

The affected individuals were swiftly admitted to several hospitals in Hoskote, Kolar, and Bangalore for necessary medical attention. The deceased, identified as Siddagangamma (60) from Kaveri Nagar, Hoskote, had consumed Laddu Prasad brought by her husband, Sivanna. She fell ill soon after ingestion and was rushed to a hospital, where, despite efforts, the treatment proved ineffective, resulting in her tragic demise.

Reports indicate that several individuals were hospitalised over the past few days due to similar symptoms following the consumption of prasad during Vaikuntha Ekadashi and the recent Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Medical authorities have confirmed that the devotees' ailments stem from food poisoning, with eight individuals currently in critical condition, while others have shown signs of improvement. The attending doctors emphasised the severity of the situation, attributing the widespread illness to food poisoning, urging caution and proper investigation into the matter.