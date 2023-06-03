Hubballi (Karnataka): Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday slammed the Congress-run Karnataka government over its promise to implement 'guarantees' saying the entire process is confusing and need clarity.

Joshi said that earlier Congress had promised to provide 200 units of electricity but, now they have put conditions. "It is useless for those who use lesser units of electricity. Congress should give a clear answer to this. There are many confusions and it is clear that the Congress has cheated people,'' Joshi said in Hubballi.

On the 'guarantee' of distributing 10 kg of rice to BPL households, Joshi said the government should clarify as to what amount of rice would be provided to people. "The central government is already providing five kg of rice. The chief minister should clarify whether the 10 kg of rice will be provided together by the Centre and the state government. Is it that the state will give five kg of rice and the central government will give five kg or will the state itself provide 10 kg?" Joshi questioned.

Earlier, on Friday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that Cabinet has decided to implement Congress' five poll 'guarantees'. These included 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2000 monthly allowance to women head of family, 10 kg free rice to BPL households, Rs 3000 monthly allowance to unemployed graduates and Rs 1500 to unemployed diploma holders (under 18 to 25 age group) and free travel for women in public buses.

Taking a dig at the Congress leaders, Joshi said that they did not have any work for so long and now after forming government in Karnataka, they feel themselves to be invincible. "People will teach them a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress will not even be eligible to be the Leader of Opposition in many states. Don't forget this,'' Joshi added.

Deliberating on Odisha's train accident, Joshi said for the last three years, it was ensured that there were no accidents. Under the leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, relief work is going on in full swing, he said. A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident and precautions will be taken to prevent such accidents in future, he added.

He said that efforts are on to bring in a zero-accident system. Compensation has already been announced for the deceased family while the injured are being treated. May God give strength to the family of the deceased to bear their grief, he said.