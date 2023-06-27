GOVT TO RE INVESTIGATE BITCOIN SCAM ACT AGAINST THOSE WHO SPREAD FAKE NEWS KARNATAKA HOME MINISTER

Bengaluru: Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwar on Tuesday said that the government will conduct an investigation into the alleged Bitcoin scam.

Speaking at a press conference at Vidhansouda, Parameshwar said, "We will conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged Bitcoin scam. The previous government had initiated an investigation but we will probe it once again. We will decide whether to give it to CID or to some other investigating agency. CID will be given necessary assistance by other agencies. Thousands of crores of money were transferred illegally under this scam. A decision has to be taken about handing over the investigations to CID", he said.

The minister said that action will be taken against people who spread fake news. There are some people who spread fake news and disturb social harmony and peace. "We noticed fake news being circulated after formation of the government. If this is not stopped, then a lot of problems will be created. The government has decided to take action against such offenders. In cyber law, we need frequent amendments. We will take legal action through artificial technology," he said. Parameshwar also assured to investigate alleged corruptions in the departments.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Police Department has written to the state DG and IGP Alok Mohan seeking a high-level investigation into the Bitcoin scam that had hit the headlines earlier. In the letter, police have requested that the investigation be entrusted to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking about the case, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, "The preliminary charge sheet has already been submitted in this case. However, involvement of national and international level hackers has come to the fore. The government's e-procurement portal was also hacked. So we requested for further investigations," he said.

A complaint was filed in Cotton Town regarding the alleged Bitcoin scam that took place during the previous BJP government. The police mentioned in the charge sheet that the main accused, Srikrishna alias Sriki, had hacked various crypto currency trading platforms and stole thousands of bitcoins in the last five to six years.

The issue was taken up at the cabinet meeting on June 16 and discussions were held on setting up an SIT to investigate all kinds of alleged irregularities during the erstwhile BJP regime. Some ministers suggested forming an SIT to investigate the irregularities.