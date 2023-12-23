Mysuru: A day after he told the media that the hijab ban would be withdrawn, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that the administration was only contemplating lifting the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state and a decision will be taken after holding discussions at the government level.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah, who is facing flak from the BJP for his earlier statement, said, "We haven't done it (revoking Hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (about lifting the Hijab ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it."

Responding to a question about whether the ban would be lifted this academic year, the Chief Minister said it would be lifted only after deliberating it at the government level.

On Friday, the CM said that there was no restriction on wearing the religious headscarf in educational institutions and observed that the choice of dress and food is personal. The Congress government has come under sharp criticism from the opposition BJP over the announcement on hijab.

The saffron party stated that the government's move raised concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of 'vitiating' the academic atmosphere. Charging the Congress with indulging in 'appeasement politics' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Vijayendra claimed, "even after so many years of independence, the literacy and employment rate among minorities is still 50 per cent. Congress never tried to elevate the condition of minorities."

"Congress believes in the divide and rule policy which the British rulers had adopted. It amounts to carrying forward the British legacy," he said. Earlier, in a post on 'X', Vijayendra said the state government 'divided' young minds along religious lines. "CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment."