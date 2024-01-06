GOL GUMBAZ MUSEUM IN KARNTAKA RECEIVES HOAX BOMB THREAT FOUND TO BE HOAX

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Bomb threat e mails were sent to different museums across the country. Vijayapura's Gol Gumbaz Museum is one of the museums, which received a hoax bomb threat. The police said that the Department of Antiquities and Archeology in Gol Gumbaz Museum received a bomb threat e mail on Friday, following which the bomb disposal squad after inspection found that the threat was a hoax.

According to official sources, the e mail was sent by some self-proclaimed terrorist groups to the Gol Gumbaz Museum on Friday evening. The staff of the museum checked the e mail late at night following which they informed the police. Immediately, the bomb disposal squad and dog squad rushed to the spot and combed the place before declaring the threat a hoax. No suspicious item was found inside the museum.

Earlier on Friday, a bomb threat was received by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Museum, which is adjacent to the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru creating panic in the city. The staff of Visvesvaraya Museum, an educational tourist destination, opened the museum at 9 am on Friday and on checking the official e mail, they were shocked to see a bomb threat message sent by some self-proclaimed terrorists.