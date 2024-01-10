Chitradurga (Karnataka): In the Goa murder case, doctors have revealed that the child was allegedly smothered to death 36 hours before the body was found being carried by the accused mother.

Citing the postmortem report of the four-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother in Goa, a senior doctor said the child was smothered to death. Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of an artificial intelligence start-up, was apprehended in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.

"He (the child) was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

"Usually in India, rigor mortis resolves after 36 hours but in this child's case, there was no Rigor mortis. So, it has been more than 36 hours since his death," he said. Naik said there was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body.

"We cannot say the exact time but it has been 36 hours since his death," Naik said. Meanwhile, the body of the 4 year-old boy was brought to Bengaluru on Wednesday from Chitradurga. The child will be cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar here. The victim's father Venkat Raman brought the body to an apartment here where the initial rituals took place. The cremation will be held at Harishchandra Ghat.

Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tueday night and took possession of the body of his son after postmortem.

Suchana Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful Al Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an Al ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.