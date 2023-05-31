Davangere (Karnataka): Undeterred by poverty and the loss of her father, a young woman Bhumika has been selected for the Indian Navy. She is the only candidate to be selected for the Indian Navy from Karnataka. Her achievement is even more special as Bhumika did not attend a single coaching class. Bhumika, who is a resident of Sibara Circle in Harihar Nagar in the Davangere district, grew up in hardship. She was only supported by her mother Lata.

Bhumika's father was killed in a road accident seven years ago. She studied with the help of Youtube videos for four to five hours a day. She says, "I have achieved the glory without going to coaching centers. I appeared for the exam six months ago. And now I am the only candidate selected from the state. I dedicate my success to my mother. She worked hard and educated us. There were financial issues and we even had debt. Now, with my selection, things will fall in place."

Her mother Lata is working in an Anganwadi and also rearing two cows. Despite her limited income, Lata ensured that her three children, including Bhumika, received a good education. Lata also took a lot of loans for the higher education of her children. Bhumika, who has studied pharmacy, applied to a lot of places for a job but did not get one.

For the selection in Indian Navy, she studied diligently and wrote the exam in Bengaluru, which she cleared. She also passed the physical exam. Her name came in the first list of candidates selected for the Navy. She completed her school education in Harihara and later studied at the Doddakanya Morarji Desai Girls College, Mysuru, and the Government College in Bengaluru.

Lata said she was happy with Bhumika's selection in the Indian Navy. "Though my income was low, I raised and educated my children. Especially, my daughter Bhumika was not affected by poverty. We are proud of her achievement. She will now be going to Odisha," added Lata.

